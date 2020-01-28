Top News of the Day | Jan 28, 2020: Centre launches helpline for coronavirus, Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar and more
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () In top news of the day on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the novel coronavirus scare continues to spread as India launches a 24*7 helpline. Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam was also arrested today by the Delhi Police from Bihar's Jehanabad over his recent comments.
