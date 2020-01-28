Global  

After Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth to shoot for Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Rajinikanth is shooting for Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild episode in the stunning Bandipur National Park in Karnataka
News video: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls 01:31

 ANOTHER REASON TO CHEER FOR ALL THE THALAIVAR FANS, BUT THIS TIME ITS NOT ANOTHER BLOCKBUSTER COMING UP BUT SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH IS SET TO APPEAR ON THE POPULAR ADVENTURE SHOW MAN Vs WILD SHOW WITH SURVIVALIST BEAR GRYLLS. THE MAN Vs WILD SHOW MADE HEADLINES RECENTLY WHEN IN 2019 PM NARENDRA MODI...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls


Indian Express

Rajinikanth on Man vs Wild: Best memes on Twitter

In the special episodes of Man vs Wild, political leaders and stars from various countries have been taking part. Last year, even Indian Prime Minister Narendra...
IndiaTimes


