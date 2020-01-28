Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi opposes CAA, says country cannot be divided along religious lines

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi opposes CAA, says country cannot be divided along religious lines

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Tuesday (January 28) said that he was against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), adding that it is not right to divide the country along religious lines.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi opposes CAA, says country cannot be divided along religious lines

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Tuesday (January 28) said that he was against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National...
Zee News

MP: BJP MLA stuns party, says CAA is divisive

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi went against the party line and spoke out against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday, saying that the country should not be...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Irfan89385966

Irfan RT @waglenikhil: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Criticises CAA, Says It Goes Against the Constitution https://t.co/ywMuClM4kB 4 days ago

azharahmadg

Azhar Ahmad ‏اظہر احمد #शाहीन_बाग_बचाएगा_संविधान mp bjp mla narayan tripathi opposes caa says his own party is trying to divide country o… https://t.co/7k59VFMlGX 5 days ago

NargisPervin6

Nargis Pervin RT @MahapatPravat: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathy criticises CAA, says It goes against the constitution & it's creating civil war… 6 days ago

anutations

anutations "Der aaye durust aaye...." Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Criticises CAA, Says It Goes Against the Constitution https://t.co/AWhZBiRXpA 6 days ago

HarrisD63432503

Harris Daniel RT @HarrisD63432503: Yesssss, REJECT CAA Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Criticises CAA, Says It Goes Against the Constitution https://t.co/Ns9seXs… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.