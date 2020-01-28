Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan gets angry, Dia Mirza breaks down, Priyanka Chopra gets trolled
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () From Salman Khan snatching a fan's phone and Dia Mirza breaking down to Priyanka Chopra being trolled for her choice of outfit, an FIR being lodged agianst choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Shefali Jariwala dropping a startling revelation Bollywood, Hollywood and Bigg Boss came together to grab headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today
Priyanka Chopra Jonas bold and beautiful look at Grammy's 2020, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's epic reply on Alia Bhatt congratulating Kangana, Sooryavanshi trailer date out are among the top 10 news today.