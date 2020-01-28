Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan gets angry, Dia Mirza breaks down, Priyanka Chopra gets trolled

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
From Salman Khan snatching a fan's phone and Dia Mirza breaking down to Priyanka Chopra being trolled for her choice of outfit, an FIR being lodged agianst choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Shefali Jariwala dropping a startling revelation Bollywood, Hollywood and Bigg Boss came together to grab headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Priyanka Nick GRAMMYS 2020, Rangoli TAUNTS Alia, Sooryavanshi Trailer | Top 10 News

Priyanka Nick GRAMMYS 2020, Rangoli TAUNTS Alia, Sooryavanshi Trailer | Top 10 News 04:49

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas bold and beautiful look at Grammy's 2020, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's epic reply on Alia Bhatt congratulating Kangana, Sooryavanshi trailer date out are among the top 10 news today.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020 [Video]Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:00Published

Republic Day Dia Mirza Pragya Kapoor host beach cleanliness drive in Mumbai [Video]Republic Day Dia Mirza Pragya Kapoor host beach cleanliness drive in Mumbai

Republic Day Dia Mirza Pragya Kapoor host beach cleanliness drive in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trending Entertainment News Today – Contempt case filed against Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha talks about her shaadi

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak, Bigg Boss nominations, Saif Ali Khan, Ole Ole 2.0, Jawaani Jaaneman and others are a part of our top entertainment...
Bollywood Life

Trending Entertainment News Today – Rhea Chakraborty’s special wish for Sushant Singh Rajput, Alia Bhatt isn't injured 

Bigg Boss, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @bollywood_life: Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan gets angry, Dia Mirza breaks down, Priyanka Chopra gets trolled #AsimR… 16 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan gets angry, Dia Mirza breaks down, Priyanka Chopra gets trolled… https://t.co/ZRpoUtVr9g 48 minutes ago

follow_ssdoll

Sweta Srivastava RT @bollywood_life: Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism, Deepika Padukone’s dress, Grammys 2020 #AlayaF #Ayush… 1 day ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism, Deepika Padukone’s dress, Grammys 2020… https://t.co/YCiaBVPikw 1 day ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism, Deepika Padukone’s dress, Grammys 2020 #AlayaF… https://t.co/yrkWNnsjuw 1 day ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Trending Entertainment News Today – Street Dancer 3D beats Panga, Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok… https://t.co/GO9BAKrsTy 4 days ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Trending Entertainment News Today – Street Dancer 3D beats Panga, Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok #AdityaNarayan… https://t.co/h3xjVaP033 4 days ago

TellyRadar

TellyRadar Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana Ranaut wants senior lawyer to be in jail, Hrithik Roshan wants to do a… https://t.co/GkW3ZK3wD8 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.