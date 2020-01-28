Global  

Free to stay or leave party: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar warns JD(U) colleague Prashant Kishor

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Irked by JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor's stand against CAA and NRC, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday issued a warning to him saying that people can leave the party if they want.
