suri RT @ZeeNews: Free to stay or leave party: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar warns JD(U) colleague Prashant Kishor https://t.co/FAHXEj0Mel #NitishKuma… 8 minutes ago Sudhir Chaudhary 🇮🇳 'Free to Stay or Leave Party': Nitish Kumar's Warning to Prashant Kishor Served With an Amit Shah Reminder https://t.co/feLxuVP2hc 14 minutes ago Zee News Free to stay or leave party: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar warns JD(U) colleague Prashant Kishor https://t.co/FAHXEj0Mel… https://t.co/FvkCyMS6Vc 32 minutes ago The Federal Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar said Prashant Kishor, party’s vice president, is free to stay in or leave… https://t.co/wFzGmxHpwF 1 hour ago Delhi Election Updates 'Free to Stay or Leave Party': Nitish Kumar's Warning to Prashant Kishor Served With an Amit Shah Reminder… https://t.co/pHBtHfbr58 2 hours ago Newpaper24 ‘Free to Stay or Leave Party’: Nitish Kumar’s Warning to Prashant Kishor Served With an Amit Shah Reminder – NEWPAP… https://t.co/myDW2S1mP9 2 hours ago D S RAMACHANDRA RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING – Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s message to Prashant Kishor. No compulsion to stay in JD(U). Feel free to le… 3 hours ago