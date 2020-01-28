Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami

Indian Express Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

IndiGo airlines suspends comedian Kunal Kamra for six months over 'unacceptable behaviour' on board

This came after the comedian posted a video, which shortly went viral, on social media earlier in the day
DNA


Tweets about this

gowthamvaddi003

Gowtham Vaddi RT @SwarajyaMag: IndiGo Suspends Kunal Kamra From Flying The Airline After The ‘Comedian’ Harassed Arnab Goswami Mid-Air https://t.co/jwp… 2 minutes ago

indianfreepress

The Indian Free Press Indigo Airlines suspends Kunal Kamra from flying their airways for 6months in reaction to heckling and abusing his… https://t.co/ukJB8eZ9z6 3 minutes ago

puneethnaag98

Puneeth Naag RT @Soumyadipta: Step in the right direction, @IndiGo6E! After social media outrage Indigo Airlines finally suspends Kunal Kamra for six mo… 4 minutes ago

MaheshC56429477

Mahesh Chauhan RT @dna: IndiGo airlines suspends comedian Kunal Kamra for six months over 'unacceptable behaviour' on board https://t.co/8ErNUs3Kp5 4 minutes ago

savyasachin

Saving Sanity ....Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/SZA55irK3Q 7 minutes ago

savyasachin

Saving Sanity IiIndigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/SZA55irK3Q 8 minutes ago

DriftikharPTI

DrIftikhar ❤️ Sickening to see Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The I… https://t.co/sewR8G8dsv 8 minutes ago

savyasachin

Saving Sanity ..Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/SZA55irK3Q 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.