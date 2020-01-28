Gowtham Vaddi RT @SwarajyaMag: IndiGo Suspends Kunal Kamra From Flying The Airline After The ‘Comedian’ Harassed Arnab Goswami Mid-Air https://t.co/jwp… 2 minutes ago The Indian Free Press Indigo Airlines suspends Kunal Kamra from flying their airways for 6months in reaction to heckling and abusing his… https://t.co/ukJB8eZ9z6 3 minutes ago Puneeth Naag RT @Soumyadipta: Step in the right direction, @IndiGo6E! After social media outrage Indigo Airlines finally suspends Kunal Kamra for six mo… 4 minutes ago Mahesh Chauhan RT @dna: IndiGo airlines suspends comedian Kunal Kamra for six months over 'unacceptable behaviour' on board https://t.co/8ErNUs3Kp5 4 minutes ago Saving Sanity ....Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/SZA55irK3Q 7 minutes ago Saving Sanity IiIndigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/SZA55irK3Q 8 minutes ago DrIftikhar ❤️ Sickening to see Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The I… https://t.co/sewR8G8dsv 8 minutes ago Saving Sanity ..Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/SZA55irK3Q 8 minutes ago