Delhi election 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies after budget, BJP to release manifesto in Feburary

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
As per party sources, PM Narendra Modi is likely to address two election rallies in outer Delhi after the release of the manifesto. BJP has for now focused on smaller meetings rather than big rallies.  
News video: Delhi Election 2020: BJP releases manifesto; focus on air, water pollution

Delhi Election 2020: BJP releases manifesto; focus on air, water pollution 05:33

 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The top focus for the party is mitigating air and water pollution in the national capital.

Delhi polls live: Massive crowd for PM's rally

In the runup to the Delhi assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi is holding back-to-back rallies in the national capital today. Stay with TOI for all updates
IndiaTimes

Delhi election 2020: Ready for an open debate if BJP declares its CM candidate, says Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference after releasing the Aam Admi party manifesto Kejriwal said that the people in Delhi want to know who will be the face of BJP here...
Zee News

