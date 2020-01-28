Jojo Rabbit movie review: A surreal satire that exposes the evils of zealotry and futility of war
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a boy blinded by misguided love for Hitler (Taika Waititi), whom he forms an imaginary friendship with during the height of the Nazi dictatorship in Germany, has his world turned upside down and is forced to ask hard questions of his closed world views after discovering that his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic