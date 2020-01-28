Global  

IndiGo suspends comedian Kunal Kamra for six month over accosting senior journalist onboard

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri condemned Kamra's act and demanded other airlines to  follow Indigo footsteps and bar Kunal Kamra in flying their respective airlines.
IndiGo airlines suspends comedian Kunal Kamra for six months over 'unacceptable behaviour' on board

This came after the comedian posted a video, which shortly went viral, on social media earlier in the day
DNA

Indigo suspends Kunal Kamra for ‘unacceptable behaviour’ against Arnab Goswami


Indian Express

