Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Choose a place, I will come: Owaisi challenges Anurag Thakur over his 'shoot the traitors' remark

DNA Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
IMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday challenged the BJP leader Anurag Thakur to choose a place where he would shoot him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

myymzz

mimi amueh I almost went into depression when i lost my dad, my mood was the absolute worst. A fly would pass by and ill just… https://t.co/lekS9RzAh6 2 days ago

mcoxcm

Michael @feliciasonmez There is an old saying that goes like this; there is a time and place for everything. Second one; di… https://t.co/RNbLqEzqDh 2 days ago

willowcroftrj

Rhona Johnstone @JMHO @BBCRadioScot @joydunlop @cne_siar I guess once the stats come out for the number enrolled for the 2020/21 se… https://t.co/Ex5x80AOrz 3 days ago

ls1228

Lisa Swartz 👱🏻‍♀️🍷 #GirlsGoneWine Every @SenateGOP member should choose which place they prefer for their head: up @realdonaldtrump’s***or in his d… https://t.co/hXQELUUQke 3 days ago

Sirajo_

𝕞𝕒𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕠♕ RT @abdulbello_07: @Sirajo_ 😂😂.. it’s classic pick and choose what favors you. Not surprising coming from a place that encourages you to h… 3 days ago

abdulbello_07

STRAWHAT @Sirajo_ 😂😂.. it’s classic pick and choose what favors you. Not surprising coming from a place that encourages you… https://t.co/vJsjNsOasz 3 days ago

AnilkumarKrish8

Anilkumar Krishnapillai @56perumal @SumanSh58123278 @IndiaToday I don't know the logic of EC. Pakistan was created for muslims in 1947 and… https://t.co/N6jkix9oWW 4 days ago

ALSTOOP

Ayesha @ibleedblue1990 @talruwaihi @SultanMr11 Try another, It’s my time and my own decision to choose whatever i want to… https://t.co/ch3tzQ76T8 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.