Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Beating Retreat 2020: Read this traffic police advisory, metro restrictions in Delhi before heading out today

DNA Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
You need to read this traffic police advisory and metro restrictions before heading out today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Delhi protests cause traffic to jam for five-kilometres [Video]New Delhi protests cause traffic to jam for five-kilometres

As protests continue across India, one highway near New Delhi was backed up for five-kilometres after police set up checkpoints in response to demonstrations. Captured on December 19, footage shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:42Published

Poor visibility, police barricades cause massive traffic snarls in Delhi | OneIndia News [Video]Poor visibility, police barricades cause massive traffic snarls in Delhi | OneIndia News

PEOPLE WERE STUCK FOR HOURS IN TRAFFIC SNARLS ACROSS THE CAPITAL ON THURSDAY MORNING. THOSE TRAVELING TO GURGAON WERE WORST AFFECTED. DELHI WOKE UP TO DENSE FOG AND BARRICADING DONE BY DELHI POLICE TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Beating Retreat will be held today: All you need to know

In the wake of the ceremony, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory marking elaborate arrangements for the event. The traffic restrictions will be put in...
Zee News

Traffic advisory for BJP rally on CAA today

The police have issued traffic advisory to people in view of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to address a rally to create awareness on the Citi
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aararaaa217

Rajat 🇮🇳 RT @atahasnain53: If you wondered why many good citizens & especially soldiers were upset with the report that Abide with Me was being rem… 32 minutes ago

SweetCookiesme

Arvind RT @DelhiINRI: Beating Retreat 2020: Read this traffic police advisory, metro restrictions in Delhi before heading out today https://t.co/q… 5 hours ago

DelhiINRI

Delhi RI Beating Retreat 2020: Read this traffic police advisory, metro restrictions in Delhi before heading out today… https://t.co/JYQprVnXKm 5 hours ago

jainharshit348

Harshit Jain RT @dna: #BeatingRetreat2020: Read this traffic police advisory, metro restrictions in Delhi before heading out today https://t.co/0mLn900… 9 hours ago

dna

DNA #BeatingRetreat2020: Read this traffic police advisory, metro restrictions in Delhi before heading out today https://t.co/0mLn9000i5 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.