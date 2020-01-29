Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rajinikanth DID NOT injure himself while shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, officials confirm

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth suffered no injuries during the shoot of Discovery Channel's popular program 'Man vs Wild' in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an official clarified on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News

PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News 03:17

 PM Modi slams Kashmir netas for nurturing problems in erstwhile state, Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls, 14 convicts in 2002 Gujarat riots get bail, Puducherry CM and Governor clash, BJP leaders spew venom over anti-CAA protesters, Anurag Thakur defends 'goli maaro' chant, Death...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show [Video]After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be featured on 'Man vs Wild'.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News [Video]Nitish Kumar says Prahant Kishore can stay in the party or leave | OneIndia News

INDIA SUMMONS PAK DIPLOMAT, PROTESTS HINDU WOMAN'S KIDNAPPING: SOURCES, BCCI: PCB WELCOME TO HOST ASIA CUP. GOVERNOR DRIVEN OUT OF CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY EVENT FOR ABHIJIT BANERJEE, AFTER PRASHANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls

The episode is being shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, even as wildlife activists have questioned the timing of the shoot
Hindu

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls


Indian Express


Tweets about this

PradeepHRx

💥PRADEEP ROSHAN💥హృతిక్ వీరాభిమాని RT @bollywood_life: Rajinikanth DID NOT injure himself while shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, officials confirm #BearGrylls #Ma… 36 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Rajinikanth DID NOT injure himself while shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, officials confirm #BearGrylls… https://t.co/s9hOrAGWpT 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.