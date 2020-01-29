Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Do you feel Kashmera Shah spoiled Arti Singh's game by calling Shehnaaz fake? Vote Now

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Do you feel Kashmera Shah's wrong statements harmed Arti Singh's game more than it did good? vote now
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the narrator of Bigg Boss - Vijay Vikram Singh _ BB13 [Video]Meet the narrator of Bigg Boss - Vijay Vikram Singh _ BB13

Meet the narrator of Bigg Boss - Vijay Vikram Singh _ BB13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 10:46Published

Salman Khan Gets ANGRY On Vishal - Madhurima, Asks Them To LEAVE The House | Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Salman Khan Gets ANGRY On Vishal - Madhurima, Asks Them To LEAVE The House | Bigg Boss 13

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see how cool host Salman Khan loses his temper on Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. He asks them to leave the house. Watch out..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah supports Arti Singh's outburst, says Shehnaaz Gill has 'mocked her a lot' — read tweet

Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah has come out in support of Arti Singh after her outburst against Shehnaaz Gill
Bollywood Life Also reported by •SifyDNA

Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana to re-enter 'Bigg Boss 13' - Know why!

Supporting Arti Singh will be her sister-in-law and 'Bigg Boss 1' contestant Kashmera Shah.
Zee News


Tweets about this

Rohitku68219257

Rohitkushwaha RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Do you feel Kashmera Shah spoiled Arti Singh's game by calling Shehnaaz fake? Vote Now #ArtiSingh #Bigg… 2 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Bigg Boss 13: Do you feel Kashmera Shah spoiled Arti Singh's game by calling Shehnaaz fake? Vote Now #ArtiSingh… https://t.co/IkIYdiOks1 37 minutes ago

its_me_Pragati

❤️ Pragati Mishra ❤️ RT @pinkvilla: #BiggBoss13: @kashmerashah on #ShehnaazGill’s misconduct with #SidharthShukla: I feel she is using him - https://t.co/zAreHF… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.