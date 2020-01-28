Global  

Prashant Kishor exit certain after spat with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Chief minister Nitish Kumar and senior JD (U) leader Prashant Kishor seemed all set to part ways after they indulged in a war of words on Tuesday. The former said the poll strategist is “free to leave” and the latter hit back calling his party boss “a liar”.
News video: 'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP 03:29

 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on his party's leader Prashant Kishor. Kumar was asked about Kishor's tweets against BJP leaders. Kumar said that BJP's Amit Shah had insisted on induction of Kishor.

