Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce finalised

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are officially single again after reportedly finalising their divorce. Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalised the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor.
 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce has been finalised but the judge has postdated their single status until February 22.

