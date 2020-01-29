Global  

Shuttler Saina Nehwal to join BJP

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly. On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.
