Breaking News: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Popular badminton player and Olympic-bronze medalist Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (January 29).
News video: Badminton star Saina Nehwal speaks after joining the BJP

Badminton star Saina Nehwal speaks after joining the BJP 01:41

 Badminton star Saina Nehwal speaks after joining the BJP

Watch: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP; lauds MP Modi’s good work [Video]Watch: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP; lauds MP Modi’s good work

Badminton star Saina Nehwal joined BJP. Saina has won numerous international titles. The Badminton star lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Saina has been inducted into BJP ahead of Delhi polls.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published

Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners [Video]Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners

POLL BODY CRACKS WHIP ON BJP'S ANURAG THAKUR & PARVESH VERMA, BADMINTON CHAMPION SAINA NEHWAL JOINS BJP, HIGH DRAMA IN KERALA ASSEMBLY, UDF MLAS PROTEST AGAINST KERALA GUV, UNCERTAINTY LOOMS OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:46Published


Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly. Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and...
IndiaTimes

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.The 29-year-old, who hails from Haryana and is settled in Hyderabad,
Hindu

theupdaterpost

Daily News Breaking News: Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and badminton star, joins BJP https://t.co/YDhok6Gk7U 1 hour ago

daijiworldnews

Daijiworld.com 'Want to contribute to India', says badminton star Saina Nehwal after joining BJP - https://t.co/kQasTBzu3T… https://t.co/9S4nURki9Y 1 hour ago

GoNewsIndia1

GoNews Breaking: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP – Tamil News https://t.co/q9Eb4CX0AT https://t.co/xBAPPvcuOA 2 hours ago

HackitSagar

Hackit Sagar #SainaNehwal A big Breaking News For Indian Politics! Star Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Joins Bjp!… https://t.co/7kFtSWBk4F 2 hours ago

380arjun

Arjun V RT @official_garima: Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and badminton star, joins BJP https://t.co/fXZW4JaQBX 2 hours ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Breaking News: Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and badminton star, joins BJP. https://t.co/VNquQZsKsV https://t.co/KaGnLhvE5n 2 hours ago

official_garima

Garima sehgal Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and badminton star, joins BJP https://t.co/fXZW4JaQBX 2 hours ago

297bc89dff7342c

Andria shailesh #Breaking News: Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and badminton star, joins BJP 2 hours ago

