Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of Party's National General Secretary Arun Singh. Her sister, Chandranshu also joined the party.



Delhi: Badminton Player Saina Nehwal joins BJP in the presence of Party's National General Secretary Arun Singh...
News video: Watch: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP; lauds MP Modi’s good work

Watch: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP; lauds MP Modi’s good work 02:49

 Badminton star Saina Nehwal joined BJP. Saina has won numerous international titles. The Badminton star lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Saina has been inducted into BJP ahead of Delhi polls.

