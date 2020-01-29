Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Running out of food, water: Indian students at Wuhan University

Running out of food, water: Indian students at Wuhan University

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* A group of eight Indian students studying at Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China have appealed to the Indian government to rescue them at the earliest as they were running short of food and water in their dormitory owing to continued shutdown in the city.

The Indian Embassy in China has contacted...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 00:49

 Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost town. The city, in China's Hubei province, has been put on lockdown with people trapped inside...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Students Who Passed Through O'Hare Being Watched For Coronavirus [Video]Students Who Passed Through O'Hare Being Watched For Coronavirus

Six students from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently returned the U.S. from Wuhan, China and are not showing symptoms, but are being monitored. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:46Published

China virus: Life goes on for foreign students in Wuhan amid lockdown [Video]China virus: Life goes on for foreign students in Wuhan amid lockdown

Foreign students in the central Chinese city where the coronavirus began buy their groceries as normal, despite a government-imposed lockdown. Footage filmed by Indonesian student Yuliannova Lestari..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian students at Wuhan university appeal for early evacuation, say 'running out of food and water'

A group of eight Indian students studying at Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China have appealed to Indian government to make all possible efforts...
IndiaTimes

Indian students in Wuhan safe

New Delhi/Beijing, Jan 24 (IANS) All the Indian students stranded in Wuhan, the city which has been placed under a lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.