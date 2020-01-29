Sharjeel Imam, wanted in 5 states, 'surrenders' in Bihar
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () *Jehanabad:* The lawyer of Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi police on sedition charge for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, claimed on Tuesday that the anti-CAA activist had "surrendered" before the police. Advocate Mishika Singh told PTI that Imam was willing to cooperate in the investigation.
