Sharjeel Imam, wanted in 5 states, 'surrenders' in Bihar

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
*Jehanabad:* The lawyer of Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi police on sedition charge for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, claimed on Tuesday that the anti-CAA activist had "surrendered" before the police. Advocate Mishika Singh told PTI that Imam was willing to cooperate in the investigation.

She also said...
News video: JNU Scholar Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad, | OneIndia News

JNU Scholar Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad, | OneIndia News 03:30

 NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT CHALLENGES REJECTION OF MERCY REQUEST BY PRES, JNU SCHOLAR SHARJEEL IMAM ARRESTED FROM BIHAR'S JEHANABAD, PM Modi slams Kashmir netas for nurturing problems in erstwhile state, Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls, BJP leaders spew venom over anti-CAA...

