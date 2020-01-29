Global  

Remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from BJP Delhi election star campaigners list: Election Commission

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for Delhi Assembly elections with immediate effect.
News video: Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners

Delhi Polls 2020: Poll body orders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's removal as star campaigners 03:46

 POLL BODY CRACKS WHIP ON BJP'S ANURAG THAKUR & PARVESH VERMA, BADMINTON CHAMPION SAINA NEHWAL JOINS BJP, HIGH DRAMA IN KERALA ASSEMBLY, UDF MLAS PROTEST AGAINST KERALA GUV, UNCERTAINTY LOOMS OVER NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' FEB 1 HANGING, JAGAN REDDY FACES TROUBLE FROM FAMILY, COUSIN GOES TO COURT OVER...

Watch: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP; lauds MP Modi’s good work [Video]Watch: Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP; lauds MP Modi’s good work

Badminton star Saina Nehwal joined BJP. Saina has won numerous international titles. The Badminton star lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Saina has been inducted into BJP ahead of Delhi polls.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published

Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News

NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT FILES CURATIVE PETITION, AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI THROWS OPEN CHALLENGE TO ANURAG THAKUR, BJP'S PARVESH VERMA STOKES ANOTHER CONTROVERSY CALLS KEJRIWAL A 'TERRORIST', ANOTHER SHOCKER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published


Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from BJP's star campaigners list

He has been given 12 noon on January 30 to reply to the notice.
DNA

CEO sends reports to EC on provocative statements by BJP leaders

Delhi CEO submitted reports to the Election Commission on “provocative” language used by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma during election campaign.
Hindu

