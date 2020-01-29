Global  

Stephen King: Oscars are rigged in favour of white folks

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
It is not a perfect world as the Academy Awards are still rigged in the favour of white folks, says horror master Stephen King in his response to the criticism he faced over his tweet about not considering diversity when nominating films and writers for Oscars.
Recent related news from verified sources

In new op-ed, Stephen King writes that the Oscars are 'rigged in favor of the white folks'

Stephen King continues to clarify a tweet about diversity and the Academy Awards, writing an op-ed about how the Oscars in rigged in favor of whites.
USATODAY.com

Stephen King responds to criticism of his 'ignorant' comments about diversity in art: The game is 'rigged in favour of white folks'

Author criticises 'less-than-diverse Academy Awards nominations'
Independent

