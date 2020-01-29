Global  

Homeopathy effective in prevention of novel coronavirus infections: AYUSH ministry

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The AYUSH ministry on Wednesday recommended that homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections.
News video: Coronavirus alert: Health ministry's awareness push at Delhi's IGI airport

Coronavirus alert: Health ministry's awareness push at Delhi's IGI airport 02:29

 Health Ministry put up Novel coronavirus alert at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The alert is specifically issued for people coming from China's Wuhan. A health operation centre also set up at airport.

Over 9,000 passengers from 43 flights screened for novel Coronavirus, all clear so far: Health Ministry

All the States have been alerted about the Health Ministry’s measures on novel Coronavirus reported in China
Hindu

'Homeopathy effective against novel coronavirus'

The AYUSH ministry on Wednesday recommended that homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic...
IndiaTimes


