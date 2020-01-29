Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah all set to pair up Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla in the house

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kashmera Shah is in no mood to make people happy and be polite after entering the Bigg Boss house. She has entered the house to support her sister-in-law Arti Singh and she is leaving no stone unturned to protect her. She sat with Arti and Vishal in the garden area and spoke about how Arti is friends with everybody but nobody...
