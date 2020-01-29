Global  

Justin Bieber reveals he wasn't sure if he could have remained faithful to Hailey Baldwin

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her. The 25 year old singer married model Baldwin in 2018, with the pair celebrating their one year anniversary in September 2019 with a bigger wedding ceremony alongside friends and family.
