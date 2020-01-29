Global  

Four airlines ban comedian Kunal Kamra after video of him 'heckling' Arnab Goswami goes viral

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Indigo and Air India banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them for six months after he allegedly heckled TV journalist Arnab Goswami onboard an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Air carrier SpiceJet, too, on Wednesday, decided to suspend stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till...
