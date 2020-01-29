Global  

JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party' activities

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The JD(U) on Wednesday expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Kumar for their "anti-party" activities. Both the leaders have been attacking the party leadership over its pro-CAA stand. The spat between Kumar and Kishor was out in the open yesterday when the former reminded the political strategist that he was inducted into the party on Amit Shah's recommendation
