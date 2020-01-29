India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () India is among the top 30 countries at "high-risk" from the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to a study based on the number of air travellers predicted to arrive in the countries from the worst affected cities in China. Researchers from the University of Southampton in the UK compiled a list of cities and countries they believe are at high risk from the 2019 novel coronavirus.
