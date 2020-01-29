Global  

Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet, wins internet's hearts

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has been trending on Twitter after pictures of him touching industrialist Ratan Tata's feet has been making rounds on social media. The two corporate honchos shared the stage at the TIEcon event in Mumbai on Tuesday while Murthy was presenting Tata with the Lifetime Achievement...
‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata [Video]‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Indian Institute of Skills. The ceremony was held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on January 15.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published


See Photo: Ratan Tata looks forward to meet this 'friend' everyday in office

See Photo: Ratan Tata looks forward to meet this 'friend' everyday in officeIt's hardly been over two months since businessmen, investor, and philanthropist Ratan Tata has made his Instagram debut. The 81-year-old stalwart of the Indian...
Mid-Day

Ratan Tata's #ThrowbackThursday has internet smitten

New to Instagram, Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata posted a Throwback Thursday of his days in Los Angeles.
Sify

