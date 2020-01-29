Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma expelled from JD(U) for `anti-party activities`

The JD(U) on Wednesday expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Kumar for their "anti-party" activities. Both the leaders have been attacking the party leadership over...

Thank you and God bless you for retaining CM post: Prashant Kishor to Nitish after suspension from JD(U) Soon after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



