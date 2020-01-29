Global  

Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma expelled from JD(U) for `anti-party activities`

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday (January 29) expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma from the primary membership of the party for "anti-party activities".
Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Free to join any party’: Nitish Kumar slams party leader Pavan Varma [Video]‘Free to join any party’: Nitish Kumar slams party leader Pavan Varma

Nitish Kumar has hit out at party leader Pavan Varma who recently questioned the party chief over its alliance with BJP for the Delhi polls.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC [Video]Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC

As protests against the recent amendments to the Citizenship Act intensify across the country, a vocal critic of the new law, Prashant Kishor, spells out his personal and his party's stand.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 24:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party' activities

The JD(U) on Wednesday expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Kumar for their "anti-party" activities. Both the leaders have been attacking the party leadership over...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Thank you and God bless you for retaining CM post: Prashant Kishor to Nitish after suspension from JD(U)

Soon after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Rishabhshivhar6

Rishabh shivhare RT @SwarajyaMag: Prashant Kishor’s JDU Journey Ends: Gets Expelled Along With Pavan Varma For Anti-Party Activities https://t.co/0Up0QS7Iw7 2 minutes ago

DILIPLOHIA

DILIP LOHIA JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma https://t.co/pr0izKv8T0 3 minutes ago

heyanshrai

हेयांश राय (Heyansh Rai)💯🇮🇳 RT @KrRakeshjSingh: JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party' activities #indiasupportscaa_nrc @heyanshrai @Rajeshw8911043… 4 minutes ago

ravvyyee

Ravindra RT @htTweets: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma from party after showdown https://t.co/K83mp… 4 minutes ago

Vande_Mataram72

Vande Matram RT @NewsX: JDU expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for anti-party activities #JDU @NitishKumar @PrashantKishor #PavanVarma #CAA_NRC_NPR… 5 minutes ago

jpgl_

Santosh Kumar RT @ANI: JD(U) leaders Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma have been expelled from the party for indulging in 'anti party activities'. https://… 5 minutes ago

DeepNar33254294

Deep Narayan Singh RT @livemint: Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma expelled from JDU (report by @gyanvarma) https://t.co/Cvkoe1HbVX https://t.co/xoARUWNrg3 6 minutes ago

RohitMa83608512

Rohit Maurya RT @ZeeNews: Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma expelled from JD(U) for 'anti-party activities' https://t.co/yK6BTIThY7 #PrashantKishor #Pava… 6 minutes ago

