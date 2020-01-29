Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kerala governor faces Opposition ire; reads anti-CAA reference in policy address

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Amid a high voltage protest and boycott by the opposition Congress-led UDF, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday presented his policy address in the assembly and read out references to anti-CAA resolution passed by the house, despite disagreeing with it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph, says he’s only honouring CM’S wish

Kerala Governor reads anti-CAA paragraph, says he’s only honouring CM’S wish 03:25

 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan read out an anti-CAA paragraph during his policy address of the state government in the Kerala Assembly.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerala Guv hits out at Pinarayi Vijayan Govt over challenging CAA in SC, says protocol breached [Video]Kerala Guv hits out at Pinarayi Vijayan Govt over challenging CAA in SC, says protocol breached

KERALA GUV HITS OUT AT PINARAYI GOVERNMENT OVER CHALLENGING CAA IN SC, KERALA BECOMES FIRST STATE TO CHALLENGE CONTROVERSIAL CAA, KERALA GOVERNOR SAYS I'M CONSTITUTIONAL HEAD, NOT JUST RUBBER STAMP,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published

Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati & Arvind Kejriwal to skip meet [Video]Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati & Arvind Kejriwal to skip meet

OPPOSITION MEET ON CAA & NRC TODAY IN DELHI, BJP CORE COMMITTEE HOLDS MEET ON DELHI POLLS, DELHI POLICE TO BEGIN QUESTIONING IN THE JNU CASE TODAY, PM MODI MUST HOLD TELEVISED Q&A SESSION ON CAA:..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Opposition UDF tries to block Kerala Governor on opening day of Assembly

They displayed placards reading ‘Recall Governor’ and ‘No to CAA, NRC’ and later staged a walkout as Arif Mohammed Khan delivered the policy address
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Kerala's move to challenge CAA: Needn’t tell Governor when suing Centre, says P. Sathasivam

The former Kerala Governor and a retired Chief Justice of India said that the courtesy may be extended to the Governor as he was the constitutional head of the...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Kerala governor faces Opposition ire; Reads anti-CAA reference in policy address https://t.co/4gnYVW8iDl 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.