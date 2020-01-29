Global  

Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as foreign secretary; calls for global 'undifferentiated, unambiguous' approach to terrorism

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Harsh Vardhan Shringla is taking over the high-profile post at a time when India is facing several foreign policy challenges including battling criticism from some countries and international fora of the country's new citizenship law.
News video: 'Committed to MEA's role in nation-building': Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

 Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla took charge as the new Foreign Secretary. Shringla was appointed for the post last month. Shringla last served as India's envoy to the United States. He replaced Vijay Gokhale who completed two years in office.

