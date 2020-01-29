Global  

Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay moves mercy plea before President

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Advocate A P Singh, who represents Vinay, said he has filed the mercy petition with the President House and has got a receiving on it. The apex court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay.
