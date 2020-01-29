Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay moves mercy plea before President

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said. Advocate A P Singh, who represents Vinay, said he has filed the mercy petition with the President House and has got a receiving on it. The apex court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay.


