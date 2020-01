The Cabinet approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aiming to make legal access to MTP or abortion easier. The proposals suggest an increase in the upper gestational limit for termination of pregnancy for survivors of rape to 24 weeks from 20 weeks.

