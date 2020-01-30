Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Throwback Thursday: When Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh had done a role reversal and supported Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek in another reality show

Bollywood Life Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Currently Bigg Boss 13 is going on and a special Connections Week is also underway. In this ongoing special week, contestant Arti Singh's sister in law Kashmera Shah went inside the house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale

Salman Khan To LAUNCH Sooryavanshi TEASER With Katrina Akshay | Bigg Boss 13 GRAND Finale 02:36

 Revealed the full details of grand finale preparations, the budget of the show, mall task and a possiblity of double eviction, teaser launch of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starer Sooryavanshi in the recent times of Bigg Boss 13. Watch out here full details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the narrator of Bigg Boss - Vijay Vikram Singh _ BB13 [Video]Meet the narrator of Bigg Boss - Vijay Vikram Singh _ BB13

Meet the narrator of Bigg Boss - Vijay Vikram Singh _ BB13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 10:46Published

This SUPERSTAR Khan REPLACES Salman Khan As HOST Of Bigg Boss 13 FINALE [Video]This SUPERSTAR Khan REPLACES Salman Khan As HOST Of Bigg Boss 13 FINALE

Bigg Boss 13 will see Saif Ali Khan visit the sets of the show this Weekend Ka Vaar and step into the shoes of Salman Khan,.Watch the video to know more!

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Angry #SidNaaz fans lash out at Kashmera Shah for calling Shehnaaz Gill fake ⁠— read tweets

Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah gets slammed by Shehnaaz Gill's fans for calling her fake
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek on Arti Singh's molestation: I spoke to my mother and she said, 'It was nothing major'

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek talks about Arti's molestation case, says 'I spoke to my mother and she said, it was nothing major.' Check...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.