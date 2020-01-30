Global  

Dr Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai by UP STF for making inflammatory statement

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Khan was addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at the AMU.
Tweets about this

Abdultalks

abbdullz RT @Shehla_Rashid: Yes, arrest every voice of dissent and then call yourself a democracy too! Indian democracy under @narendramodi is a jok… 7 seconds ago

SameedSamani

Sameed Ahmad Samani RT @ndtv: Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP police over a month after speech in Aligarh https://t.co/riBkcGqwcX https://t.co/XaJhXRhZFG 13 seconds ago

MahshookMuhamm1

Mahshook Muhammed RT @UmarKhalidJNU: Dr. Kafeel arrested again by UP police. From Mumbai for anti-CAA speech at AMU a month ago. Charged under Section 153(a)… 17 seconds ago

ajitvadnerkar

Ajit Vadnerkar RT @ANI: Maharashtra: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested doctor Kafeel Khan from Mumbai.He was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD medica… 43 seconds ago

Chouhan79995742

CHOUHAN RT @ZeeNews: Dr Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai by UP STF for making inflammatory statement at AMU https://t.co/hyBq4qTKox 58 seconds ago

med_I_ocre

Anand Singh RT @BhardwajAnanya: Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly making "instigating remarks" at Aligarh Muslim University during… 58 seconds ago

yasirtyagioffi1

yasirtyagi_official RT @Prashantps100: Update: Dr. Kafeel khan arrested by UP STF in Mumbai. UP STF IG Amitabh Yash says Dr Kafeel was wanted in a case registe… 1 minute ago

tasmiat

tasmia tabassum RT @FahadTISS: Kafeel Khan @drkafeelkhan has been arrested by UP STF at Mumbai airport. We don't even know where they are taking him @Upp… 1 minute ago

