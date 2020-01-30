Global  

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear convict Akshay Thakur`s curative petition today

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear convict Akshay Thakur`s curative petition today

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Akshay is seeking commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment.
News video: Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News 03:10

 NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT FILES CURATIVE PETITION, AIMIM CHIEF OWAISI THROWS OPEN CHALLENGE TO ANURAG THAKUR, BJP'S PARVESH VERMA STOKES ANOTHER CONTROVERSY CALLS KEJRIWAL A 'TERRORIST', ANOTHER SHOCKER FROM BEGAL BJP CHIEF DILIP GHOSH, MAHA BUS-AUTO CRASH: 25 KILLED AND OTHER NEWS

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court rejects Mukesh Singh's plea, another convict files curative plea

*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the petition of death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh in the Nirbhaya case challenging the rejection of his...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAHinduZee News

SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya case convict

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the curative petition of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. A bench comprising...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

