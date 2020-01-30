Expelled JD (U) vice president Prashant Kishor leaves with stinging jibe at Nitish Kumar
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, saying their conduct in recent past has made it clear that they don't want to abide by the party's discipline.
Soon after his expulsion, Kishor took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on his party's leader Prashant Kishor. Kumar was asked about Kishor's tweets against BJP leaders. Kumar said that BJP's Amit Shah had insisted on induction..
