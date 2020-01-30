Global  

Expelled JD (U) vice president Prashant Kishor leaves with stinging jibe at Nitish Kumar

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, saying their conduct in recent past has made it clear that they don't want to abide by the party's discipline.

Soon after his expulsion, Kishor took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him...
News video: ‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader slams Prashant Kishor

‘Happy that coronavirus is leaving us’: JDU leader slams Prashant Kishor 03:40

 JDU leader Ajay Alok has launched a stinging attack on JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor. He said that Prashant Kishor is like a coronavirus who will cause harm to any party he is associated with.

'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP [Video]'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on his party's leader Prashant Kishor. Kumar was asked about Kishor's tweets against BJP leaders. Kumar said that BJP's Amit Shah had insisted on induction..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:29Published

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published


God bless you for retaining Bihar CM post: Prashant Kishor tells Nitish Kumar after expulsion from JD(U)

Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (January 29) posted a tweet taking a jibe at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, offering his best wishes to his former colleague to...
Zee News

God bless you for retaining Bihar CM post: Prashant Kishor tells Nitish Kumar after expulsion from JD(U)

Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (January 29) posted a tweet taking a jibe at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, offering his best wishes to his former colleague to...
Zee News

simhadribolarum

Simhadri CH RT @the_hindu: The Janata Dal (United) expelled party national vice-president #PrashantKishor and national general secretary #PawanVarma fr…

VillManNK

Nitesh Khandelwal RT @firstpost: While #PrashantKishor was the vice-president of the JD(U), #PavanVarma was the party's general secretary. Both have been exp…

uhsaza

Zaheer Ahmad RT @TheQuint: BREAKING | The JD(U) has expelled its vice-president #PrashantKishor as well as senior leader #PavanVarma from the party. htt…

