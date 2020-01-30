Coronavirus outbreak: 60 techies, mostly from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in Wuhan keen to fly back home

Global  

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020
About 60 fresh graduates from India, all picked up by a Chinese manufacturing company during campus placements last year, have been living in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus outbreak, for the past few months.
 Wuhan, a city with a population of 11-million, has turned into a "ghost town" due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

