Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha condemn airlines for banning Kunal Kamra over Arnab Goswami fiasco

Bollywood Life Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Bollywood News: In the light of recent events, we are talking about Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami fiasco, Bollywood celebrities have reacted to ban imposed on the comedian.
Recent related news from verified sources

Four airlines ban comedian Kunal Kamra after video of him 'heckling' Arnab Goswami goes viral

Indigo and Air India banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them for six months after he allegedly heckled TV journalist Arnab Goswami onboard an...
Mid-Day

Rahul Gandhi calls ban on Kunal Kamra by four airlines 'act of a coward'

*New Delhi:* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the move of four airlines banning comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling a television channel editor on an IndiGo...
Mid-Day

Tweets about this

Nimisha0610

Nimisha RT @Nimisha0610: @kunalkamra88 @thepeeinghuman Kunal bhaiya... U shud thank Arnab.🙏🙏 Becoz of him, u will hv plenty of time in hand. Use… 18 hours ago

Nimisha0610

Nimisha @kunalkamra88 @thepeeinghuman Kunal bhaiya... U shud thank Arnab.🙏🙏 Becoz of him, u will hv plenty of time in han… https://t.co/BsrLtDougt 18 hours ago

imayanmajumdar

Ayan Majumdar Waiting for Anurag Kashyap, Saba Naqvi, Swara Bhasker to say, Saina Nehwal is a failed and Unsuccessful Badminton p… https://t.co/NGJwHjyf8d 22 hours ago

71Arjunb

ArjunB_71 RT @Trendulkar: What really makes people like Richa Chadda, Anurag Kashyap, Ranvir Shorey or Swara Bhasker faces of a National Movement? Ju… 1 day ago

sandeepmaharana

Sandeep Maharana @siddhartha_tito I hv the same feeling fr kamra..6 mnth suspension seems little too harsh and that too frm other ai… https://t.co/XEq9HyLJ7D 2 days ago

not_secularpart

Ashutosh Choubey We have more to find there are some of bollywood celebrities are remaining like Anurag Kashyap Swara Bhasker… https://t.co/xDocoksZsv 3 days ago

RamAhgir2

Ram Ahgir More people believe in aliens than trust part time politicians. Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Tapse… https://t.co/YFM9Z1wIjV 4 days ago

farooqueeali

faroq ali RT @IndiaTomorrow_: Before, several eminent faces from the film industry have spoken against CAA-NRC-NPR. They included Anubhav Sinha, Swar… 6 days ago

