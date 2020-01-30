US President Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati in February, says Vijay Rupani
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront during his visit to India in February. "The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his visit to India in February," Rupani...
U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had readied a proposal meant to peacefully resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that Palestinians may reject the plan. Zachary Goelman reports.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled by..