US President Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati in February, says Vijay Rupani

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront during his visit to India in February. "The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his visit to India in February," Rupani...
News video: Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan

Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan 01:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had readied a proposal meant to peacefully resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that Palestinians may reject the plan. Zachary Goelman reports.

