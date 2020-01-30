PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country. "A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," Modi tweeted.
The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant didn’t just affect sports fans but gamers as well. "NBA 2K20," a popular basketball game, paid tribute to Bryant with a banner acknowledging his death in the game. According to Business Insider, gamers are taking it a step further with their own personal...