Maidaan FIRST LOOK: Ajay Devgn gives us a glimpse of his biographical sport drama and reveals the release date

Bollywood Life Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Bollywood News: Maidaan is being helmed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. It will release on 27th November 2020. Ajay Devgn sports a retro look in the film. The actor who is riding high on the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released the first look on his social handle.
83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh [Video]83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

First look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 launched in Chennai. The event took place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem & others arrived in style.

Alia Bhatt shares intriguing first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi [Video]Alia Bhatt shares intriguing first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt shares intriguing first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Maidaan new poster: Ajay Devgn brings back the golden era of Indian football

'Maidaan' is based on the 'golden years of Indian football', as put by the makers of the film in its first look. Ajay Devgn plays the role of the legendary coach...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesSifyDNA

'Maidaan': First look poster of Ajay out

A few days back, Ajay Devgn teased his fans with the first poster of his upcoming film 'Maidaan' and it left us even more excited for his first look and trailer....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyMid-Day

Mehbub Rahaman RT @taran_adarsh: #AjayDevgn... Unveiling the first look of #Maidaan... #Ajay enacts the part of a #football coach... Directed by Amit Ravi… 17 seconds ago

Yahoo India 'Maidaan’ First Look: Ajay as Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim https://t.co/4EXC0OBeFm @ajaydevgn @BoneyKapoor @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeStudiosInt 23 seconds ago

Rj vasava RT @taran_adarsh: #AjayDevgn... Unveiling the second look of #Maidaan... Costars #Priyamani, #GajrajRao and #RudranilGhosh... #BadhaaiHo di… 26 seconds ago

T A N H A J I 300 CR🔥 RT @pinkvilla: #Maidaan: #AjayDevgn looks promising as the ‘most successful football coach’ of Indian team in the first look - https://t.co… 1 minute ago

mack #MaidaanPoster First look #ajaydevgan #Maidaan #ajay_devgan #newmovie https://t.co/hMMUfaX0hi 2 minutes ago

ShribashAcharjee RT @indiacom: #Maidaan #Posters: @ajaydevgn drops first look as #India's 'biggest and most successful #football coach' #SyedAbdulRahim htt… 2 minutes ago

ADLover RT @moviesndtv: #Maidaan: @ajaydevgn's First Look As Coach Syed Abdul Rahim In Film About Indian Football's 'Golden Age' https://t.co/nvcBt… 2 minutes ago

छोटा सिंघम 🦁 RT @sacnilklink: The First Look Poster of Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn #ajaydevgan #Maidaan https://t.co/KW6xqZUGF1 3 minutes ago

