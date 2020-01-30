Global  

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
​​Kovind, Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh offered floral tributes at Gandhi's memorial Rajghat where an interfaith prayer was held. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal were among those who paid homage to the Mahatma at Rajghat.
 President Kovind, PM Modi and several other top politicians paid tribute to the father of the nation on his death anniversary. The leaders had gathered at Rajghat where they paid homage and later took part in an interfaith prayer in at the site.

