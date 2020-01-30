Global  

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The nation on Thursday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72th death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of Nation. Kovind, Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh offered floral tributes at...
 President Kovind, PM Modi and several other top politicians paid tribute to the father of the nation on his death anniversary. The leaders had gathered at Rajghat where they paid homage and later took part in an interfaith prayer in at the site.

