Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas: Yechury
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () "Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by communal, majoritarian forces because he wanted to build a united and secular India, in which everyone - irrespective of her faith - will live in peace & security, with equality and human dignity. "The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day is to pledge once again to defeat the majoritarian forces in India that are still trying to kill his ideas," Yechury tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News
Tweets about this
manish chandna RT @TOIIndiaNews: Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas: Sitaram Yechury https://t.co/… 36 seconds ago
akhtarul alam The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day is to pledge once again to defeat the majoritarian forces in Indi… https://t.co/bVbMPm3Ms9 3 minutes ago
SKP RT @IndianExpress: Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas, says Yechury
Follow LIVE Up… 4 minutes ago
Jyoti Chatterjee RT @SitaramYechury: The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day is to pledge once again to defeat the majoritarian forces in India th… 9 minutes ago