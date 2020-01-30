Global  

Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas: Yechury

Thursday, 30 January 2020
"Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by communal, majoritarian forces because he wanted to build a united and secular India, in which everyone - irrespective of her faith - will live in peace & security, with equality and human dignity. "The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day is to pledge once again to defeat the majoritarian forces in India that are still trying to kill his ideas," Yechury tweeted.
