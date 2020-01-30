manish chandna RT @TOIIndiaNews: Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas: Sitaram Yechury https://t.co/… 36 seconds ago akhtarul alam The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day is to pledge once again to defeat the majoritarian forces in Indi… https://t.co/bVbMPm3Ms9 3 minutes ago SKP RT @IndianExpress: Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas, says Yechury Follow LIVE Up… 4 minutes ago Jyoti Chatterjee RT @SitaramYechury: The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day is to pledge once again to defeat the majoritarian forces in India th… 9 minutes ago Nikhil Rampal ਨਿਖਿਲ ਰਾਮਪਾਲ RT @IndiaToday: Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tributes to the #MahatmaGandhi on his 72nd death anniversary and hailed his… 22 minutes ago TOI India Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas: Sitaram Yechury https://t.co/cDRgIGeE5a 27 minutes ago Luxy Neuropsychology Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas: Yechury - India News https://t.co/1ePmFCRTLK 29 minutes ago