TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: US President Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati, says Gujarat CM Read: https://t.co/fcMo9GSeA5 https://t.co/klTK5S30Gm 15 minutes ago भारतीय RT @DeshGujarat: US President Donald Trump to visit Gujarat next month: CM Vijay Rupani https://t.co/0U08OlFWLD https://t.co/QiX4lkwevk 2 hours ago Hitendra Panchal RT @PTI_News: US President Donald Trump will visit Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India trip in February: Chief Minister Vijay… 3 hours ago Daily News President Trump to visit Gujarat`s Sabarmati riverfront during India trip: Vijay Rupani https://t.co/cEhribYJKm 3 hours ago ANubhav Jaiswal RT @dna: President Trump to visit Gujarat during his first trip to India in Feb: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani https://t.co/gAuyYZWD2F 3 hours ago The Big Mirror President Trump to visit Gujarat during his first trip to India in Feb: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani… https://t.co/AW5tsxk5Cs 3 hours ago DNA President Trump to visit Gujarat during his first trip to India in Feb: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani https://t.co/gAuyYZWD2F 4 hours ago ne india @NeIndianews2 US President Trump to visit Gujarat’s Sabarmati riverfront during India trip in February… https://t.co/4tCSSYdHap 4 hours ago