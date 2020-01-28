Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP gets TMC support in Delhi Assembly election 2020

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received support from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee for the Delhi Assembly election 2020. TMC national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday backed AAP in Delhi election and uploaded a video on his Twitter handle in which he endorsed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha and all AAP candidates in the 68 other Assembly seats of the national capital.

