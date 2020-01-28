Global  

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP gets TMC support in Delhi Assembly election 2020

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received support from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee for the Delhi Assembly election 2020. TMC national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday backed AAP in Delhi election and uploaded a video on his Twitter handle in which he endorsed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha and all AAP candidates in the 68 other Assembly seats of the national capital.
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP during roadshow. Kejriwal accused BJP of bringing in 'outsiders' for election campaigning. The Delhi CM held the roadshow at Delhi's Gokalpuri area.

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over upcoming polls. Speaking at a rally, Shah challenged Arvind Kejriwal to try and retain New Delhi assembly seat.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received support from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee for the Delhi Assembly election 2020. TMC...
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reiterated the need for a law under which rapists will be hanged within six m
