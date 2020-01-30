Global  

One News Page > India News > Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP MP Parvesh Verma, asks if working for people makes him a terrorist

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Kejriwal asserted that in the last five years, he has arranged quality education for the children in Delhi and made arrangements for medicine and tests for the people, asking if working fo the people make him a terrorist.
News video: 'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP

'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP 05:33

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at BJP after he was labelled a 'terrorist' by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma. APP has written to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer demanding FIR against Verma.

