Delhi assembly elections: How it is Kejriwal versus all
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () BJP is using its firepower - human resources and logistics - to best use. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal is fighting a lonely battle with most of his colleagues, who were with him during the 2015 Delhi assembly election, having parted ways with him. Kejriwal said besides BJP employing over 200 leaders, LJP, JDU and RJD were also contesting his AAP.
Amit Shah and Kejriwal spar over Shaheen Bagh & development promise, Peace deal inked with Bodo militants, West Bengal passes resolution against CAA, Congress delegation meets NHRC over 'brutalities' on anti-CAA protesters, Plane crashes in Eastern Afghanistan, Indians in Wuhan await govt nod for...