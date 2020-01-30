Global  

Delhi assembly elections: How it is Kejriwal versus all

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
BJP is using its firepower - human resources and logistics - to best use. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal is fighting a lonely battle with most of his colleagues, who were with him during the 2015 Delhi assembly election, having parted ways with him. Kejriwal said besides BJP employing over 200 leaders, LJP, JDU and RJD were also contesting his AAP.
News video: Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News 03:09

 Amit Shah and Kejriwal spar over Shaheen Bagh & development promise, Peace deal inked with Bodo militants, West Bengal passes resolution against CAA, Congress delegation meets NHRC over 'brutalities' on anti-CAA protesters, Plane crashes in Eastern Afghanistan, Indians in Wuhan await govt nod for...

Delhi Assembly elections: Kejriwal files papers after six hours in queue

Party leaders claimed that 35 candidates with incomplete papers delayed Mr. Kejriwal from filing his papers.
Hindu

Responsibility of protecting Constitution lies with citizens: Arvind Kejriwal at Republic Day event

Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal kept his address short.
Zee News Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

